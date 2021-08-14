Brio Consultants LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 10.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $42,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $162.12 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.