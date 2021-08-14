Brio Consultants LLC Takes $257,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,436 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $395,558,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,044,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after buying an additional 772,712 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $102.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.17.

