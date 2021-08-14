Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.36. 512,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,175. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $175.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

