Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.15. APA posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 631.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

APA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,235,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,215. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,940,000. Finally, Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $23,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

