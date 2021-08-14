Brokerages Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Kinder Morgan also reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. 7,471,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,647,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

