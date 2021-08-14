Brokerages Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. SLR Investment reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%.

SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

