Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,255,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

