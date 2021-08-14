Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report $10.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $30.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $52.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

WVE stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $325.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

