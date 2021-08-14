Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.25 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $850.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

