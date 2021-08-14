Brokerages Expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.18. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

ESNT stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.53%.

In related news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $152,054.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,169.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,269 shares of company stock worth $632,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

