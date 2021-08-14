Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Post $1.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. ExlService reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,897.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ExlService by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.13. 154,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,706. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.94. ExlService has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $121.11.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

