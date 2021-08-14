Brokerages Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. GP Strategies also posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

GP Strategies stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $359.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GP Strategies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in GP Strategies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GP Strategies by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in GP Strategies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

