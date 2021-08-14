Brokerages Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

BX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.83. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $6,145,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock valued at $205,939,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

