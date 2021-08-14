Brokerages Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Veritex reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 102,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,622. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,100.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,385. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $40,631,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 36.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 97,203 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

