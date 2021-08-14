Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $153.58

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. ICAP raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.90. 8,698,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

