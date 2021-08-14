Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $130.31

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. 251,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 115,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $652,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 61.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 47,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 402,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

