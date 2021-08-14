Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Target Price at $74.50

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

DPSGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.64. 31,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $71.07.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

