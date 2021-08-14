Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Price Target at $9.83

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of FSM opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

