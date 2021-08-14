Brokerages Set Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) PT at $37.42

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLA. William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Medallia by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 629,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Medallia by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.55. 3,137,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,400. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

