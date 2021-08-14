Brokerages Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $149.17

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.17.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,290,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $25,866,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 1,523.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

