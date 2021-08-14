Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) PT at $13.53

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.53.

SITC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 257,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,398,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after buying an additional 547,045 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 643,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after buying an additional 301,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 790,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.