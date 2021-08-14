Brokerages Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price at $42.79

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.79.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,841. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,538,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,975,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,512,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

