Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT at $27.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TORXF shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,005. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

