Brokerages Set Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Target Price at $20.30

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YSG shares. 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

YSG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -2.11.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after buying an additional 7,425,047 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after buying an additional 7,557,855 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after buying an additional 402,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after buying an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

