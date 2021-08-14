Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($12.25) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at ($9.68) EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

BHVN stock opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.55. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $132.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

