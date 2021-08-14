Brokers Offer Predictions for CoreCivic, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreCivic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CXW opened at $10.72 on Friday. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 295.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

