Brokers Offer Predictions for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $252.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $601,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $6,811,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $940,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

