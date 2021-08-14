Brokers Offer Predictions for Fluor Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Fluor’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of FLR opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Fluor has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

