Brokers Set Expectations for Century Casinos, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Century Casinos in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNTY. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Century Casinos stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 4.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

