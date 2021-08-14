Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.19.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.68 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $1,516,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

