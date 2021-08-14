Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. 2,094,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,585. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.19.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

