BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. BRP Group also reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRP. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BRP Group stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. 145,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.