Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) versus Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Head to Head Contrast

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bruker alerts:

66.4% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Bruker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bruker and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 10.49% 29.26% 9.55% Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bruker and Singular Genomics Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $1.99 billion 6.30 $157.80 million $1.35 61.42 Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bruker and Singular Genomics Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 1 3 3 0 2.29 Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bruker currently has a consensus target price of $72.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.26%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.17%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Bruker.

Summary

Bruker beats Singular Genomics Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies; and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. The company serves academic and government research customers; pharmaceutical and biotechnology, diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and other industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; academic institutions and medical schools; contract research organizations; nonprofit and for-profit forensics, and environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories; agriculture, food, and beverage safety laboratories; hospitals and government departments; agencies; raw material manufacturers; and other businesses involved in materials analysis through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and other representatives. Bruker Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.