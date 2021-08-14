BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BSRTF opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $15.38.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.