BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) PT Raised to C$4.50

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.35 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BTBIF stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

