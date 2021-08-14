Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in July

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BURBY stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

BURBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. AlphaValue upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.