Burcon NutraScience (BRCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRCN opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.56 million, a PE ratio of -245.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74. Burcon NutraScience has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

