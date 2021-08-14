Burcon NutraScience (BRCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.
Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRCN opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.56 million, a PE ratio of -245.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74. Burcon NutraScience has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.66.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.
