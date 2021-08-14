Burleson & Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $156.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.