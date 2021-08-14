Burleson & Company LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 227.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

