Burleson & Company LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after buying an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $152.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.