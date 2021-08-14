Burleson & Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $66.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

