Burleson & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

