Burleson & Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.4% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $368.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

