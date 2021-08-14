Busey Wealth Management Acquires 1,187 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.5% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 347,310 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $129.90 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, ICAP raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

