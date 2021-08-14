Busey Wealth Management Acquires 331 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GL opened at $96.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

In other news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $2,102,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,505. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

