Busey Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 8,552 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.52. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

