Busey Wealth Management Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 81,265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

