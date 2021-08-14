Busey Wealth Management Has $6.77 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 60,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $498.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.77 and a one year high of $507.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

