Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 59.9% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

