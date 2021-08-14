Busey Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $409.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $409.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

